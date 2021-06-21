The Penticton Indian Band’s chief won’t speculate as to the cause of an early morning fire, Monday, which burned Sacred Heart Church to the ground.
“I can’t make any assumptions that it was deliberate or an accident, let the investigators carry out their work and see what they come up with,” Chief Greg Gabriel said near the scene on Green Mountain Road.
Gabriel said it’s “pretty coincidental” that another Catholic church located on Osoyoos Indian Band land was also set on fire, about the same time. Fire crews there responded to a fire at St. Gregory Church on Nk’Mip Road in Oliver around 3 a.m.
In addition to the church – built in 1911 – there was some structural damage to the neighbouring youth and elder building.
“This (church) was a very old building with very old timber in it and it burned very hot and very rapidly causing some heat damage to the adjacent buildings,” Gabriel said.
It’s believed nobody was hurt in the fire. According to the chief, an RCMP officer was quickly on scene around 1:30 a.m. Monday and kicked the door down to assure nobody was inside.
The fires coincide with National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada and during a time of heightened tensions between First Nations and the Catholic church, owing to its role in residential schools.
“There’s a lot of anger in every First Nation community because of the past couple of weeks and the unbelievable, horrific discovery of the 215 children that lost their lives because of the church.
“There’s no doubt they are responsible and so is the Government of Canada. I myself am very angry as to what’s coming out since the discovery.”
The church was still being utilized in the community, Gabriel said.
“Sadly, this erases a lot of memories, both good and bad. They held marriages here, baptisms here, funerals here, Easter masses, Christmas masses and there were a number of community members who attended those events. I would expect this causes them some grief and sorrow. The last year or so, they were having regular church services at least once a month here.”
Penticton RCMP have yet to provide a statement.