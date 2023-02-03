OLIVER — A 25-year old woman is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 15 to speak to a series of weapons-related charges.
According to RCMP, the unnamed woman was said to be passed out in a chair at a home on Road 18 in Oliver during the early morning hours of Jan. 8.
When police attended at 3:20 a.m., the woman was allegedly asleep in a chair and there appeared to be a firearm in her hand shielded by a large purse.
The officer at the scene secured a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle and placed the female in handcuffs, who had still not woken up.
The woman was not known to the residents of the house later claiming that she thought it was her ex-husband’s home and that she had entered through an unlocked front door.
Police say that at no time were the occupants of the home threatened by the female and only discovered her asleep after their dogs alerted them to the situation.
The firearm in her possession was found to be inoperable.
The suspect was released later that day on an undertaking to appear in Penticton provincial court on Feb. 15.
The following charges are being recommended:
• Break and Enter to Residence,
• Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Weapon,
• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose,
• Use of Firearm During the Commission of an Indictable Offence,
• Possession of Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
“This is a very concerning incident for all involved that thankfully came to a safe conclusion for the family, the attending police and the accused woman” said spokesman Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth of the Oliver RCMP in a statement.
“The amount of suspected Fentanyl found on her was consistent with drug trafficking. Where there are drugs, there is a greater chance of violence and weapons are often involved.”
Penticton Herald Staff