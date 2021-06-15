City politicians were in no hurry Tuesday to book space for a new Penticton Convention Bureau.
Travel Penticton has hired a consultant to pitch city officials and accommodators on the idea, while also making a play for total control of increased hotel tax revenue.
Cadence Strategies owner Suzanne Denbak told council the “single greatest opportunity” Penticton has to grow its tourism sector is attracting more meetings, conferences and events in the shoulder seasons.
She suggested a convention bureau overseen by Travel Penticton would help build brand awareness and appeal; provide a professional, one-stop-shop for event planners; and ensure the quality of facilities and services.
“The function of the convention bureau, ultimately, is just to optimize the use of public and private meeting venues,” said Denbak.
“You have them in Penticton. I work with many communities that wish they had the range of public and private facilities that you have, so let’s really maximize their use, optimize it for shoulder season visitation and grow the spending for the community of Penticton and for its tourism businesses.”
To fund a convention bureau, Denbak recommended applying to the B.C. government to raise the hotel tax from 2% – which generated $580,000 for Travel Penticton in 2020 – to 3%.
She also suggested council appoint Travel Penticton as the designated recipient of hotel tax revenue, rather than having the money flow through the municipality as happens now.
“There’s really no upside to being the designated recipient,” said Denbak. “It brings a lot of reporting responsibilities and accountability – and there is a strong oversight and accountability system in place already.”
To have the increase go into effect next summer, the B.C. government requires by Sept. 1, 2021, a five-year strategy, a resolution from city council, plus the support of local accommodators who control at least 51% of local hotel and motel properties and 51% of rooms.
An additional source of time pressure for Travel Penticton is the Dec. 31 expiration of its three-year contract with the City of Penticton worth $300,000 annually to market the community to visitors.
But there doesn’t seem to be any urgency on the part of council to figure out if Travel Penticton’s proposed new direction is the right one.
“It would be very, very difficult to give you any answers today, at least on my end,” Mayor John Vassilaki told Denbak at the conclusion of her nearly hour-long presentation.
“There’s a lot of information here we have to think about and think what’s in the best interest of our community to go forward with.”