BC Housing says it is indeed going ahead with a review of three existing supportive housing projects in Penticton at the request of city council.
“A review of the three supportive housing sites in Penticton is currently underway and we will be connecting with the city to discuss the timelines of the review,” spokeswoman Laura Mathews said in an email late Tuesday.
It’s unclear from her response – which took 10 hours to produce and arrived two hours after deadline – if an outside agency is doing the review.
Council asked for the independent audit, which is meant to gauge the success of existing supportive housing projects and their impact on the community, to be completed before BC Housing applied for a development permit for a new project at 3240 Skaha Lake Rd.
BC Housing ignored that request and filed its application April 29.
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, told The Herald on Monday that BC Housing hadn’t provided any updates on the review since March 2, and that the development permit will “likely” go to council for a decision “later this summer.”
“We are hopeful there will be minimal delays to the permitting process by the city as any delay to the construction start timelines will mean that people, who are waiting for appropriate housing, will remain on the street or in shelters longer than necessary,” noted Mathews.