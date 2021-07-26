The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

10:56 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Smoke.

11:59 a.m. 45th Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.

1:15 p.m. Main Street, Oliver. Assist other agency.

2:22 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Smoke.

3:05 p.m. Rosetown Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

6:06 p.m. Lee Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.

6:12 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.

6:26 p.m. Riverside Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.

7:58 p.m. Westhills Crescent, Penticton. Medical first response.

8:55 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:08 p.m. Nanaimo Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:19 p.m. Adams Crescent, Penticton. Burning complaint.

11:26 p.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

11:49 p.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

Monday

12:03 a.m. Main Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.

1:27 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

1:44 a.m. Henry Avenue, Summerland. Minor fire.