The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
10:56 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Smoke.
11:59 a.m. 45th Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.
1:15 p.m. Main Street, Oliver. Assist other agency.
2:22 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Smoke.
3:05 p.m. Rosetown Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
6:06 p.m. Lee Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
6:12 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
6:26 p.m. Riverside Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
7:58 p.m. Westhills Crescent, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:55 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:08 p.m. Nanaimo Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:19 p.m. Adams Crescent, Penticton. Burning complaint.
11:26 p.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
11:49 p.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
Monday
12:03 a.m. Main Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.
1:27 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:44 a.m. Henry Avenue, Summerland. Minor fire.