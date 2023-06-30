The Penticton KidSport chapter received record support from the 20th Greyback Construction golf tournament.
The popular event was once again a sellout and was hosted at the Penticton Golf and Country Club. An incredible record total amount of $46,500 was raised from this year’s event.
This is the major fundraiser for KidSport Penticton, which provides funding for low-income families in Penticton in accessing community sports
The tournament success could not happen without the generous support from the Penticton Golf and Country Club, Greyback Construction, as well as the many local businesses who donated auction prizes and funds, as well as the generous participants and dedicated volunteers, led by tournament chair Dick Ante.
The community support for KidSport Penticton is appreciated and allows qualifying youth to participate in organized sports. The benefits of sport participation are numerous and often life changing.
Currently in Canada one-in-three families are not able to afford the costs of their children to participate in organized sports.
KidSport BC is currently celebrating its 30th year in operation.
The KidSport Penticton chapter was established in 1999 and continues to help hundreds of youth to be able to afford to participate in organized sports each year.