DOA

This pictured appeared in the print edition of the Friday, June 10, 2022 edition of The Herald.

D.O.A., legends of the Canadian punk scene from the 1980s, performed at Slackwater Brewing which this week celebrates its third anniversary. The band features original member Joe Keithley, now a city councillor in Burnaby. From left, Mike Hodsall, Paddy Duddy and Keithley.