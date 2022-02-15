A new policy to regulate short-term rentals in Summerland could take effect by the end of February.
Council at its meeting Monday night gave unanimous third reading to the new regulatory framework, which is expected to be adopted at the next meeting Feb. 28.
The two most notable aspects are: an eight-guest cap for rental properties and a requirement for an on-site operator or professional manager.
On-site operators are required in most cases, such as suites and room rentals, while professional management companies may be hired to look after whole-house rentals.
Coun. Richard Barkwill said the issue of owner-occupancy was the “big, defining problem” throughout the six-month process of creating the policy, which is partly aimed at ensuring neighbours of rental properties know to whom they should direct complaints.
“If we don’t do something about it now, it’s only going to get worse. There’s only going to be more and more and more housing stock that goes away from people who want to buy it and live in it… and there’s going to be more and more problems with the disturbances they cause in the neighbourhood,” said Barkwill.
Coun. Doug Holmes said the policy will also put bed and breakfasts, which are already subject to a licensing process, on an even footing with other types of short-term rentals, which are currently unregulated.
Plus, “I know the housing shortage is complicated, but this is a big factor…. Short-term rentals do take long-term rentals off the market. It’s as simple as that,” said Holmes.
Other aspects of the new policy set out standards for parking and safety inspections, impose a $500 annual licence fee, limit such operations to residential areas only, and require an owner or property manager to respond to nuisance complaints within two hours.
Operators who can’t comply with the new policy are encouraged to contact district staff to discuss their properties, but it’s unlikely they’ll be granted any leeway.
“I think the writing is on the wall for those existing operators that would not be able to achieve these regulations, unfortunately for them,” said Brad Dollevoet, the district’s director of development services.
A company hired by the district last summer searched public listings and determined there were at least 174 short-term rental properties operating in Summerland, 90% of which were entire homes without the owners on site.
Summerland is the last community in South Okanagan to create a short-term rentals policy.