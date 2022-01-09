Homes in Kelowna and Vernon are included in the grand prize packages up for grabs in the 2022 Choices lottery, supporting the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.
The grand prize winner will be able to choose one of eight packages.
Seven of the packages feature luxury homes, cars and cash. The eighth is $2.3 million in cash.
The Kelowna home at the upscale Movala complex on Lakeshore Road is a 1,195-square-foot home with two bedrooms, a den, two bathrooms, underground parking, a storage locker, and a 500-square-foot sundeck. This prize package also comes with $50,000 cash for furniture, a 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range, and $1.3 million cash. The prize package is worth over $2.7 million.
The Vernon home at Ledge on the Rise on Okanagan Hills Boulevard is a 1,992-square-foot townhome with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a double garage. The package includes $50,000 cash for furniture, a 2022 BMW x-Drive 45e plug-in hybrid, and $1.81 million in cash.
Homes in Surrey, White Rock, Sooke, Vancouver and Courtenay are also available.
Choices Lottery tickets are $100 for a three-pack, $175 for six, $250 for nine-packs, and $500 for 20-packs.
The lottery also offers additional prize draws.
Ticket sales for the Choices Lottery run until April 7.
Buy tickets online at bcchildren.com, by phone at 1-888-887-8771, or at London Drugs and Save-On Foods stores.