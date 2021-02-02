Work is underway on a new commemorative book to mark 100 years of the Oliver community and over 10,000 years of the Syilx people.
Tentatively titled “One Hundred X One Hundred: Celebrating the People of Oliver and the Osoyoos Indian Band,” the book will feature colour photographs and artwork, as well as historical photos.
“It is a chance to recognize the land, the people, and the organizations that have made the area what it is today,” Julianna Weisgarber, executive director of the Oliver & District Historical Society, said in a press release.
The society, which received federal grant funding for the project, hired Ken Favrholdt, a freelance writer and historical geographer, to assist with the writing and editing. The group is looking for new stories and photographs to include in the book that focus on the history of the Syilx people and the many groups of migrant settlers who have made Oliver their home.
Contact the society by email at info@oliverheritage.ca or by phone at 250-498-4027.