South Okanagan-West Kootenay member of Parliament Richard Cannings was officially sworn in for another term in Ottawa this week. The following picture was taken by the House of Commons photo service and supplied to The Herald, upon request, by Cannings' local constituency office.
Central Okanagan-SImilkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas had his swearing in done virtually as he's presently in Scotland for the international climate summit.
Cannings was first elected as an NDPer in 2015 and subsequently won two other elections.