The British Columbia Prosecution Service has launched a recruitment drive for Crown lawyers and other staff, part of a series of recent measures to address repeat violent offending.
A statement from the service says it’s aiming to hire up to 40 Crown counsel this year, some to fill vacancies created by the dedication of prosecutors to repeat violent offender response teams.
Those teams are part of the province's safer communities action plan launched by Premier David Eby soon after he was sworn in last November.
Officials have said the response teams will consist of police, prosecutors and probation officers who will focus on repeat offenders, while the province also plans to add 12 mental health response teams, some Indigenous-led.
The job posting for Crown counsel to join the prosecution service shows openings in more than 20 communities, but not Penticton.