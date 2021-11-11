Three months after the Taliban seized control of Kabul, marking the end of a futile 20-year international effort to liberate Afghanistan, the father of a Penticton-raised Canadian soldier who died in that country doesn’t believe his son’s sacrifice was in vain.
“No, not at all. Jonathan died by accident. It was bloody awful. But, anyway…. he was a soldier. Soldiers do what soldiers do,” said David Snyder following an outdoor Remembrance Day service in Veterans Memorial Park.
His son, Capt. Jonathan Snyder, was just 26 years old when he died on June 7, 2008, after falling into an unmarked well in the Afghanistan countryside.
Capt. Snyder, one of 158 Canadian soldiers who died in Afghanistan, was posthumously awarded the Star of Military Valour for his heroics in battle just three days before his death.
His father was disappointed, but not surprised, when the Taliban re-seized control of Afghanistan’s capital city in August as the last American troops were withdrawing from the war-torn country.
“What do you expect? It’s never been planned. The whole (mission) has been a disaster,” said the elder Snyder, a retired Penticton teacher.
“I support the army, but I didn’t like the mission. It’s not worth the price of one life.”
Snyder was among hundreds of dignitaries and members of the public who gathered for Wednesday’s service in downtown Penticton.
A larger, indoor ceremony typically staged at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre was cancelled for a second consecutive year due to the pandemic. Location notwithstanding, the message was the same.
“On this day we, we remember and pay our respects to those who, by land, sea and in the air, gave their all during World War 1, World War 2, Korea and Afghanistan,” said Ron Bannister, who hosted the ceremony on behalf of the Penticton branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.
“We gather here in this place of remembrance to honour the men and women of today who are serving in our armed forces and pray for their safety while protecting ours from the evils of the world. All the veterans are, and should be, honoured for their service today and always.”