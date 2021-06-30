Record numbers of people throughout Interior Health will become eligible for second doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks. Interior Health is ramping up to continue offering first doses while the #journey2immunity campaign accelerates throughout the region.
“We continue to focus on expanding distribution of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine throughout the region,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown. “Although we’ll be supporting more people eligible for their second doses of vaccine, anyone who wants their first dose will have bypass lanes to drop-in clinics whenever works for them.”
Over 785,000 doses of vaccine have been administered throughout the region.
“We’re also reminding young people and families that anyone born in 2009 or earlier (12+) is eligible to drop-in to get their shots,” added Brown.
The Interior’s vaccine rollout is a coordinated effort between Interior Health and the First Nations Health Authority. To date, immunizers across the region have delivered 537,228 first doses and 249,405 second doses for a total of 786,633 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
There are three ways to register for COVID-19 vaccine notifications:
1. Online by visiting the provincial website https://gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated
2. By phone: 1-833-838-2323
3. In person at a Service BC office listed here.
For clinic schedules and mobile clinic dates in rural and remote communities visit: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-immunization-clinics/
For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics and other resources visit: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/
To learn about B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated