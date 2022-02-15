Elected officials in Oliver were “appalled” to hear of the actions of protesters who got into a verbal confrontation with students outside South Okanagan Secondary School on Feb. 11.
Town council issued a strongly worded statement Tuesday lamenting the fact kids were confronted at “a place of learning and a place where students can feel safe and not be subjected to hateful, racist and aggressive comments.”
The statement notes most Oliver residents have been doing their best to follow COVID-19 health rules and protesting at the school “served no purpose or benefit.”
“It is recognized that protestors have the right to assembly and that this must be done in a peaceful and respectful manner,” the statement concluded.
“As a reminder, the province has enacted the Access to Services (COVID-19) Act that prohibits protests on school grounds, and council reminds protesters to respect the law.