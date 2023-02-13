Parking spots for bikes and roughed-in wiring for electric vehicle chargers are among the measures city staff are seeking to add into Penticton’s zoning bylaw as per recommendations for the 2021 Community Climate Action Plan.
“Council endorsed the CCAP in 2021, which outlines the city’s climate targets and identifies strategies to support moving toward a low-carbon future. The zoning bylaw is one tool that can be used to implement the goals of this plan,” said Blake Laven, director of development services, in a press release.
Three major amendments being proposed are: increasing the number of bike parking spots required in developments and banning residential developers from paying cash in lieu to avoid meeting the requirements; requiring all new developments include rough wiring for two EV chargers; and allowing minor relaxations in building heights and setbacks for projects that meet the highest standards of energy efficiency.
A summary of the changes is available online at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca, which also allows public comment. The deadline is Feb. 26. For more information, email planning@penticton.ca or call 250-490-2501.