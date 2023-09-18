Fresh off a real deployment to the B.C. Southern Interior, members of a top Canadian search-and-rescue team are in Penticton this week for training.
Canada Task Force 1 was called in last month to perform rapid assessments of property damage due to wildfires in the Central Okanagan and Shuswap.
Now the team is Penticton alongside members of Manitoba Task Force 4, the Canadian Armed Forces, and the Heavy Urban Search and Rescue team operated by Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.
A total of 110 personnel from the groups will be training in and around Penticton on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Penticton provides a variety of terrain that allow us to simulate different types of rescue operations and that’s vital to keep our members trained for when an emergency does strike,” said Capt. Eric Grootendorst of Canada Task Force 1 in a press release.
Most of the action will take place around the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Other scenes will include Munson Mountain and the parkade of the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
“The exercise will simulate a provincial response to an extreme weather event where multiple technical rescues are required. The scenarios will be set up in and around Penticton, and will include things like building collapses, landslides, technical rope rescues, and water rescues,” explained the city in a press release.
A helicopter will be conducting low-level flight operations around the city, residents of which will also notice an influx in emergency vehicles and uniformed personnel.
“The public is welcome to observe and ask questions of members. Danger areas will be marked and taped off,” added the city’s release.
Canada Task Force 1 is a joint effort of Public Safety Canada, Emergency Management BC, and the City of Vancouver.
Its mandate “is to respond to requests for assistance from the provinces and territories of Canada. These requests are generally due to natural or manmade disasters including flooding, landslides, building collapse and more,” according to the group’s website.
“The mission of Canada Task Force 1 is to stabilize and operate in natural or manmade disasters through full-scale team deployment or through small-team deployments in support of local resources.”