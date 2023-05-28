Penticton and Area Cycling Association is hosting Penticton’s 14th annual GoByBike Week Penticton beginning Monday and running until June 4.
GoByBike Week is sponsored by the GoByBikeBC Society and local sponsors include Visit Penticton, Booster Juice, Blenz Coffee (Cherry Lane), Sprott Shaw Community College, the City of Penticton, and Interior Savings, along with exclusive media coverage from Bell Media’s Move and Bounce Radio.
GoByBike Week educates participants about the benefits of incorporating cycling into their commute and everyday life.
The primary goal of the program is to encourage and facilitate participation by first-time commuter cyclists and celebrate all cyclists by creating an atmosphere that encourages sustained positive behaviours.
There will be a week full of special events for even the most novice riders. Celebration stations will be set up around Penticton throughout the week where cyclists will receive free drinks and snacks, daily prizes and giveaway entries, plus at select celebration stations cyclists can register their bike with Project 529, have a bike tuned up by The Bike Barn, or test a Penticton E-Kruise E-Bike.
To register or for more details visit: gobybikebc.ca/Penticton