Community safety must be given top billing in the City of Penticton’s next annual budget, says Mayor John Vassilaki.
The 2022 budget process kicked off at Tuesday’s meeting with an opportunity for members of council to table notices of motion containing their budget wish-lists.
Vassilaki put forward four motions, three of which call for funding three new RCMP officers and six new bylaw officers, while the fourth “directs staff to make community safety the focus of the 2022 budget.”
The motions will be debated at council’s Oct. 5 meeting.
It appears the mayor has already found a supporter, though, in Coun. Katie Robinson.
“I believe that our city is experiencing a bit of a crisis with regard to safety and crime, and until this is resolved, I’m going to have a hard time supporting anything else,” said Robinson.
“I seldom put all my eggs in one basket, but this year the RCMP and the safety our community has the whole basket.”
The only other notice of motion tabled Tuesday came from Coun. Campbell Watt, who wants to direct staff to investigate the “cost, legality and effectiveness” of installing surveillance cameras in the downtown core.
Any of the motions that pass will be incorporated in a draft version of the 2022 budget that’s due to be released publicly on Nov. 8. That will be followed by a two-week public consultation period ahead of council deliberations Nov. 22-23.
Vassilaki tried in July to get council to approve funding for five new RCMP officers, but the group eventually voted for just two new Mounties.