Just weeks after city council reaffirmed its commitment to Penticton’s lake-to-lake bike route, elected officials have approved an unexpected $5.5-million expenditure to add an elevated downtown section.
The new route along Main Street, which would be raised by concrete pillars about three metres above existing sidewalks, would stretch approximately one kilometre from the area of Penticton Secondary School south to city hall.
“Everyone agrees Penticton can’t expand out, but rather has to build up. That’s what we’re thinking here,” said Mayor Julius Broomfield.
“This will be a unique piece of infrastructure that will be the envy of cities all over the world, and further cement Penticton’s status as a cycling destination. Let’s roll.”
Coun. Ryan Grayham, whose mistaken vote during budget deliberations earlier this month temporarily killed plans to complete the final phase of the bike route, said the new elevated section will be a boon to downtown businesses.
“We scrapped downtown pay parking this winter and saw the immediate benefit of shoppers returning downtown," said Grayham, who led that effort.
“This is just another way to show our business community that we care and we’re listening to them – it’ll be like a pipeline of new customers coming right at them.”
Besides the elevated bike track, the project also calls for 20,000-watt lights to be hung along the sides of the structure to deter criminals and the hiring of five bylaw officers who will be posted every 100 metres to offer bike safety tips and tune-ups.
Steel components for the project have already been sole-sourced from the same Minnesota firm that provided equipment for the lake-to-lake bike route.
To offset the greenhouse gas emissions required to build the project, the city will plant 1,000 new trees in Gyro Park that will see additional use as bike racks.
The lone vote against the project was cast by Coun. Helena Kozanz, who said the idea sounded suspiciously like an April Fool’s prank.