Representatives of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce have returned from Whistler, 2023’s host city for the B.C. Chamber’s annual Chamber meeting and policy sessions.
Each year, Chambers of Commerce and Boards of Trade across the province meet to debate and vote on which policies they would like to see adopted by the provincial or federal governments, either with legislation, funding, or both.
The Penticton Chamber authored a policy asking to amend the B.C. Police Act that would allow local governments like the City of Penticton the ability to grant bylaw officers with special-constable status after standardized government-approved training and certification.
“We know that the cost of each additional RCMP member to the City of Penticton is around $300,000 a year, and that’s if there are enough members available within the RCMP to fill those vacancies,” said Chamber executive director Michael Magnusson in a statement.
“Why not adopt best practices from other provinces like those in the prairies who use Bylaw Enforcement Officers in a tiered-response model that frees up the RCMP to focus on more serious and higher impact needs in our community?”
In Penticton, special-constable status would build on the recent decision that recognizes bylaw enforcement as peace officers, and the Chamber caucus voted 86% in favour of this initiative.
President Nicole Clark ensured the Penticton Chamber supported a policy asking the federal government to extend, on an application basis, the loan forgiveness deadline for the Canadian Emergency Benefit Account and related COVID loan programs until Dec. 31, 2024. Businesses were able to borrow up to $60,000 with up to $20,000 forgivable if the loan is paid by Dec. 31, 2023.
“Only 13% of businesses throughout Canada have repaid the loan so far,” said Clark “and it’s clear in the business world that recovery has not been as robust as originally projected.”
B.C. saw close to 123,000 businesses take out a COVID loan when it was offered, and if the deadline is not pushed back, businesses who are unable to pay the loan in full by Dec. 31, 2023, will be required to start paying $2,632 each month beginning in January if they borrowed the full $60,000.
The caucus voted 94% in favour of this request for an extension.
Another area supported by Penticton and subsequently the B.C. Chamber caucus was for reform to the residential tenancy act to begin balancing the rights between tenants and landlords, including a maximum two- month wait for a Residential Tenancy Branch hearing after receiving an application for dispute resolution, and tying annual rent increases to the CPI rather than the current 2% to help provide landlords the means to pay their increased costs as well, as we don’t want to lose more rental housing should it become too expensive to maintain.