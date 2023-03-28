The Rotary Club of Summerland has launched the third round of its Big 50/50 Draw season in partnership with the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.
All proceeds will flow to the SOS Medical Foundation’s current drive for a $10-million expansion of the oncology clinic at Penticton Regional Hospital.
Proceeds from the last two draws helped fund improvements at Powell Beach, create new facilities and programs at the Lakeshore Racquets Centre, and supply bursaries and courtyard upgrades to Summerland Secondary School. The draw date is May 5.
The top prize in the last 50/50 draw, staged Dec. 9. 2022, was $8,030.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.summerlandrotary.rafflenexus.com.