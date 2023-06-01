Despite initial police suspicions that he may have been driving while under the influence of drugs, the suspect in a fatal motorhome crash last fall near Penticton has been charged with a less-serious offence under the Motor Vehicle Act.
Joseph Mcarthur-Pereira, 32, was charged March 14 with a single count of driving without due care and attention in relation to the crash on Sept. 29, 2022, according to court records. The maximum penalty is a $2,000 fine and six months in jail.
Mcarthur-Pereira is alleged to have been driving a stolen 1977 GMC camper van that collided head-on with a 2008 Newmar Kountrystar on Highway 97 near the Kaleden weigh scales.
Shawn Lecy, the driver and sole occupant of the Newmar Kountrystar, was extricated from the motorhome by emergency crews and flown by air ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital, where he died Oct. 3, according to a separate set of court documents.
Mcarthur-Pereira was found “partially out the front window (of the GMC camper van) lying face down but occasionally lifting his head to speak,” wrote Const. David Fahlman of the BC Highway Patrol in an application for a warrant to seize Mcarthur-Pereira’s medical records.
Fahlman wrote Mcarthur-Pereira – whose trip to the hospital was delayed when paramedics had to turn around to retrieve his severed thumb – was heard at the scene saying, “Am I going to die? Did I kill anyone?”
The warrant application also contained observations from RCMP reconstructionist Cpl. Christopher Zerr.
Zerr determined there were no signs of evasive action on the part of the northbound GMC camper van when it crossed the centre line and hit the southbound Newmar Kountrystar head-on.
“The tire marks on scene entering the ditch were consistent with that of non-cognitive driving. In situations where a vehicle leaves a roadway for no apparent reason and with no noticeable driving inputs, unintentional options are considered,” wrote Zerr.
“One option, which appears consistent with the evidence, is non-cognitive driving. Non-cognitive driving occurs when a driver is not driving attentively. This can occur for many reasons, including but not limited to: driver distraction, sleeping, drug or alcohol impairment; or suffering from a medical condition.”
The warrant application was granted Nov. 8 and authorized Fahlman to retrieve from KGH all of Mcarthur-Pereira medical records for the period of Sept. 29 through Oct. 26.
Fahlman noted he was investigating Mcarthur-Pereira at that time for a possible charge of impaired driving causing death under the Criminal Code, which carries a minimum fine of $1,000 and maximum penalty of life imprisonment.
The officer wrote that he visited Mcarthur-Pereira at KGH on Oct. 18 and Mcarthur-Pereira agreed to a partial release of his medical records that subsequently revealed the presence of methamphetamine, ecstasy and cocaine in his body.
Statements contained in police warrant applications – called an information to obtain – are not sworn and have not been challenged in court.
RCMP spokesman Cpl. James Grandy declined this week to comment on the case because it’s now before the courts.
Mcarthur-Pereira, who has yet to enter a plea, was due to make his fifth court appearance on the matter Wednesday
Mcarthur-Pereira in 2019 was charged with arson and mischief after emptying a jerry can of gasoline onto the exterior of the Osoyoos RCMP detachment and setting fire to the building.
However, he was found not guilty on account of a mental disorder.
“Perhaps the best way to sum it up is Mr. McArthur-Pereira was on a mission to liberate the souls of people who remained in the detachment,” said defence counsel James Pennington at the September 2019 sentencing hearing.
“He had the idea firmly fixed that these people had died at the hands of the RCMP, and the only way that they could be set free was to burn the detachment down. He saw absolutely nothing wrong with what he was doing.”
Court heard then that McArthur-Pereira’s drug of choice was meth and he had been admitted to the psychiatric ward at Penticton Regional Hospital on numerous occasions.