One of the oldest living members of the Summerland Legion at 94, Dick Clements, will participate in the flag raising ceremony on Nov. 11.
The ceremony, including the traditional reading of the role of honour, will be held at the Legion, 14205 Rosedale Ave. at 11 a.m.
A veteran of the British Royal Navy, Clements served for two-and-a-half years.
“I was just finishing high school on D-Day,” Clements said referring to the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944.
With his father’s encouragement Clements completed high school and, while a student, joined the sea cadets before volunteering for military service.
He was called for active duty in September of that year, did what was called “stores training” and became involved in food supply.
“It is pretty vital. You’ve got to have enough for the crew,” Clements said and quoted the widespread slogan in the United States: “Food will win the war.”
Posted for short times in Ceylon, now Sri Lanka, and Sierra Leone, Clements was in Ardrossan, Scotland on VE-Day, May 8, 1945, which marked the end of the European phase of the Second World War.
“If you were in uniform, even if you were doing the most mundane thing, you were a hero. Six years of war and suddenly it’s over,” Clements said, recalling how he was virtually mobbed by townspeople.
He has two particularly vivid memories of the war before he joined the navy.
In 1940, Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced that anyone 13 and over who worked on farms would be paid.
“My country needs me,” he recalled thinking at age 13 and added, “For an island nation food is like gold.”
His other memory concerns the seven major air raids the Luftwaffe conducted on Birmingham where the Clements family lived.
Three of the raids occurred on consecutive nights in November 1940, killing nearly 800 people and injuring 2,345 others.
“It was like baptism by fire for my brother and sister and me. We were really scared,” Clements said.
Reflecting on his war experiences, Clements said, “It (war) gives you an incredible sense about what’s important.”
Once finished his military service, he saw an ad “wanted young men to work on farms in Western Canada.”
“I was so impressed with what Canada had done for Britain and with my interest in agriculture, I signed up and left Britain in summer 1948,” he said.
He worked on several farms near Edmonton and then in various areas of journalism, including newspapers, radio and as an editor for a small magazine.
Eventually he followed in his father’s footsteps and became a career social worker while pursuing his passion for theatre.
“I credit my father for my interest in social work and my mother in theatre. She took me to my first pantomime when I was four,” he said.
In charge of the social work office in Grand Prairie, Clements helped form the Swan City Players and as a centennial project he and a partner turned an abandoned building into a small theatre called the Bitter Suite.
He invited George Ryga, the renowned author and playwright who lived in Summerland from the early 1960s to his death in 1987, to the Suite to read from his literary works.
Ryga is best known for the drama, “The Ecstasy of Rita Joe,” about an Indigenous woman who leaves the reserve and meets her death on Vancouver’s skid row.
“I had met George years before. We bonded because both of us were originally farm boys and family men,” Clements said.
Clements now has four children, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Ryga was impressed with Clements’ achievement at Bitter Suite and invited him to come to Summerland.
In June 1967, the Clements family arrived in Summerland.
Reflecting on his long and close friendship with Ryga, Clements describes him as a unique and genuine human being, attributes often ascribed to Clements himself.
Since moving to B.C., Clements has had numerous roles in live theatre and did several episodes of “The Beachcombers.”
He retired from social work in 1988 and subsequently has helped his son and daughters with parenting.
In 2002, he was the stand -n photo double for Tim Allen in “The Santa Clause 2.”
He has also become a loved and inspirational member of the Summerland community.
“One joyful man. Always a smile on his face,” said Teena Lussier, a server at the Summerland Legion.
Often seen wearing a cap with the inscription “WWII The Greatest Generation,” Clements said, “The 90s are golden. I’ve had such a wonderful life, so many wonderful people, so rich.”
Susan McIver is a freelancer writer who lives in Summerland.