Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki has made a request to neighbouring mayors, as well as the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen, to write letters of support for city council and send them directly to Premier John Horgan and Housing Minister David Eby.
Penticton council voted unanimously last month to disallow a one-year extension to BC Housing on a temporary homeless shelter at the old Victory church on Winnipeg Street. Since that time, the City has been overruled by the provincial government.
Near the conclusion of Thursday’s RDOS meeting, Vassilaki said, “The Province and federal government, for that matter, should not have the right to override elected officials who are elected by their communities to make decisions for the benefit of their communities.”
Vassilaki said he’s not pressuring the board, merely offering this as a suggestion.
“Support your rights so that someone doesn’t take away your rights and the rights of your community.”