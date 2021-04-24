Billions of dollars were committed to extending COVID-19 relief programs in the budget tabled this week by the federal government, yet the planned spending spree is of little comfort to the general manager of a Penticton cannabis shop that opened its doors just two months ago.
“With the pandemic, cannabis in two years has gone from legal to essential, so that there has been one of our saving graces,” Ryan Graham said in an interview Friday at Bluewater Cannabis, just a few doors down from The Herald’s office on Nanaimo Avenue.
Surprisingly, what hasn’t helped his shop – and another Bluewater Cannabis outlet he opened in Oliver in 2019 – are myriad business relief programs, like wage and rent subsidies.
Graham, who has a total of six employees between the two locations, said he’s been too busy with day-to-day operations and getting the Penticton shop up and running to slash through all the red tape and figure out exactly what help is available and how to access it.
“There’s just too much stuff going on,” he said, noting the regulatory complexities that go along with operating cannabis shops.
Plus, “I don’t really want to get into bed with the government.”
Those are common refrains among Okanagan businesses, according to the executive director of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.
“We’ve seen and heard of cases where there’s investments by government to hire a consultant to help businesses try to figure out how to get money out of government,” said Dan Rogers.
“And it’s a growing trend and that’s a good indication of how much of a challenge it is – particularly for locally owned, small businesses that are just trying to keep their doors open and their staff safe.”
While quick to add businesses are generally pleased to see relief programs extended in the federal budget, “the proof will be in how efficient and effective (federal officials) are at getting it out and into the hands of those most in need,” said Rogers.
“And that’s the concern we’re hearing from many of the small businesses: ‘So we have another grant program we have to apply for?’”
Rogers suggested a simpler approach to helping businesses could focus on tax relief.
“Many businesses are about to face their local property tax bill,” he noted.
“The federal and the provincial governments could play a role in back-stopping local government in giving some tax breaks in a very targeted way to those that are struggling.”
None of those concerns has fallen on deaf ears, said Carla Qualtrough, the federal minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion.
“We’ve certainly heard that feedback from businesses along the way,” she said Friday between virtual meetings with chambers of commerce in Kamloops and Penticton.
“What we’ve tried to do with the new programs we’re creating is use existing program parameters.
“For example, we’re creating the Canada Recovery Hiring Program and that will rely on the (Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy) information, so a business won’t necessarily have to reapply or input all their data that they’ve already put in for the wage subsidy if they’re already in that stream, so instead of making people input the same information in two or three different places, we’ve really tried to consolidate that,” explained Qualtrough.
“Admittedly, at the beginning of all this, with different programs we were just going 110% and there was a lot of paperwork and different applications, but I think over the past year we’ve streamlined a lot of that.”
Benefits through most of the relief programs are designed to taper off through the summer months before expiring Sept. 25, when it’s hoped the economy will have stabilized.
For workers caught in the cross-fire until then, the federal government has extended a provision that waives the one-week waiting period for new Employment Insurance claims and created a new Canada Recovery Benefit that will start out at $500 per week for those who don’t qualify for EI.
Qualtrough said the early stages of the pandemic also showed the Liberal government it needs to build flexibility into the timelines for the relief programs, which it did in the 2021 budget.
Finally, the minister urged businesses and workers not to overlook the budget’s signature promise of $30 billion over five years to create a national child-care program.
“By committing to reduce child-care costs by 50% next year and reducing them to $10 a day by 2026 will be game-changing for families,” said Qualtrough, also the MP for Delta.
“They won’t have to make the difficult choice of one parent – usually the mother – staying home. That choice can still be made, absolutely, but it will be made based on different factors. It will be a choice – a real choice.”