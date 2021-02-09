Colleen Aven was honoured as Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue’s “Member of the Year.” She has given thousands of volunteer hours in her 16-plus years with SAR. She has been on more than 200 search, rescue, and recoveries and specializes in many different technical areas.
