Naramata’s fire chief says the loss of Kathy Richardson, who was found slain in her home last week, will be felt by his department.
Police say Richardson, 57, was the victim of foul play linked to a May double-homicide in the community that claimed the lives of two Kamloops brothers.
Richardson operated a hair salon in her home on 3rd Street and, since 2017, served as a member of the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department.
“Kathy is a great example of how an individual can make a community a better place,” said Chief Dennis Smith in a press release.
“Kathy brought an exceptional skill set and compassion to people during medical emergencies. She was also deployed provincially as a NVFD team member during recent wildfire events. We will miss her.”
Naramata’s sole local politician also remembers Richardson fondly.
“Kathy was well known in the community as both a business owner and volunteer,” said RDOS chair and Naramata director Karla Kozakevich in the release.
“She was a kind person who would always smile and wave when we passed each other in the village.”
The RDOS provides support for RCMP Victim Services, which offers assistance and resources to those in need. For further information, call 250-770-4713.
Anyone with information about the triple-homicide is asked to call the B.C. RCMP Major Crimes Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.