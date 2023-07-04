Susan Brown, the president and CEO of Interior Health sat down with three members of the local media, answering questions on a wide range of topics.
Brown spent Thursday touring Penticton Regional Hospital, meeting with civic leaders and granted 20 minutes for questions from the press.
James Miller, who was representing the Kelowna Daily Courier and Penticton Herald as a columnist, focused his questions on Pathways Addiction Resource Centre.
In 2021, Interior Health pulled its funding from Pathways which removed 90 percent of the Centre’s operating funds.
The Centre has continued to keep the doors open thanks to the generosity of the community, switching to a fee-for-service model.
Miller asked Brown if the outpouring of support from the community, including letters from MP Richard Cannings, MLA Dan Ashton and former Penticton mayor John Vassilaki, was considered in IH’s decision.
“My obligation is to serve the clients requiring care,” she replied.
Any possibility of IH restoring funding to Pathways was nixed in a letter dated September 14, 2021 from Brown to Penticton city council in which she also wrote that IH had added services and counselling since it discontinued the Pathways contract.
Also in September 2021, IH’s Carl Meadows told Penticton council that no one from IH had ever been inside Pathways, which is located at 996 Main Street.
In response to Miller’s question last week if she had participated in the decision to pull the funding, Brown replied that decisions of such magnitude are made carefully and in consultation with many stakeholders.
“The final decision was made by the senior executive team and myself,” she said.
Miller also asked whether IH staff being unionized while Pathway’s is not played a role in the decision.
Brown said decisions about contracted services are based solely on the best practice to client.
“Why in the midst of the worst opioid crisis in Penticton history was the decision made when it was,” Miller asked.
She replied that service contracts are routinely reviewed to see if they are meeting the clients’ needs in the best way possible.
“That’s why it happened at that time,” she said.
“Was IH dissatisfied with the services offered by Pathways,” Miller asked.
The services being offered were outside the whole continuum (of care) and IH wanted to ensure connectivity throughout the whole continuum Brown explained.
“This is an evolving area,” she said.
Founded in 1975, Pathways has offered a broad range of counselling services for individuals, couples, and families in all age groups from a broad geographic area.
Castanet and the Western News also had representatives at the press conference and much of their questioning dealt with the shortage of physicians.
Susan McIver is a freelance writer based in Summerland who covers medical issues for The Herald.