Pen-Hi leadership students prepare for 10,000 Tonight which will be held Nov. 25. Front row, from left, Manjot Gill, Zara Fuentebella, Kyla Alva and Emily Mottershead. Back row, same order, Owen McRann, Simon Mennell and Annika Neill. Students from Pen-Hi and Princess Margaret are hoping to collect at least 16,000 non-perishable food items to help stock the local food bank.