Students from Pen-Hi and Princess Margaret Secondary School are again counting on the community’s generosity when they launch 10,000 Tonight, the first of two goodwill projects to benefit our community’s less fortunate.
Leadership students will be dropping flyers off at every door in the city beginning Thursday asking residents to save canned goods and non-perishable food items for collection night Thursday, Nov. 25.
On Nov. 25, people who would like to participate can place donated items in a bag at the end of their driveway or on their front porch.
Student volunteers totaling more than 100 will then pick up the items and return them to the high schools for sorting and distribution.
It’s a well-oiled machine. They have maps and know every residence in the city. This event has been going for almost 20 years.
For those living in apartments, there are other options available.
All elementary and middle schools will have drop-off boxes. On Nov. 25, there will be collections at Princess Margaret and Pen-Hi from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Collection bins are also available at Superstore, Safeway, Marketplace IGA, Quality Greens and Save-On-Foods.
The students are getting the message out through Instagram (Penticton Provides).
The original goal of 10,000 Tonight was 10,000 food items. Last year, 16,000 items were collected and the students hope to at least match that number. With COVID and being unable to knock on doors (students will follow strict COVID safety measures), it will be more of a challenge.
The all-time record was 20,000. On that particular night, the students were nearly at the 20,000 number and to reach the unexpected target, many went out to the grocery stores and bought items with their own money to reach the elusive goal.
Additionally, the high school will host Toys for Tots to Teens on Tuesday, Dec. 9. The event began at the old Penticton Inn and later moved to the Penticton Lakeside Resort for years and then Canadian Tire.
The twin events are being called Penticton Provides. Students will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for children through teenagers. Additional details on this event will be publicized following 10,000 Tonight.
“Every year, students at our high schools help to sustain the needs of the food bank well into the new year and for toys and gifts for our most vulnerable during the Christmas season,” Pen-Hi vice-principal Bo Boxall said.
“This year the need is even more dramatic with COVID impacting many of our most vulnerable.”