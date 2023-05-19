After nearly a year of study and hours of debate, city council has decided on an “improved status quo” approach to permitting short-term rentals and in the process come down firmly against requiring on-site operators.
“For Penticton to continue competing with other tourist destinations, it must be recognized that vacation rentals are an important part of our tourism offerings and changing things too drastically can negatively impact our tourism and hospitality economy,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, as he recommended the approach to council Tuesday.
That approach will see the city continue to permit whole-home rentals instead of shifting to a more restrictive system as a means to encourage property owners to put their homes into the long-term rental pool to help address the housing crunch for permanent residents.
One of the consultants hired for the review determined short-term rentals had driven up rents in Penticton by an average of $332 annually over the previous five years – although that pales in comparison to estimates for Kelowna ($950) and Summerland ($2,600).
And the 322 whole-house rentals that were licensed last year in Penticton represented just 1% of the city’s total housing stock.
“It is incredibly naïve to believe that we would solve a housing problem by asking people with short-term rentals to only be owner-occupied,” said Coun. Campbell Watt
“The licensing and enforcement is really the biggest issue here. Housing is an issue, but we need to address the shortage of housing in a different format.”
The lone voice calling for stiffer regulations belonged to Coun. James Miller, who also cast the sole vote against the new scheme.
Miller repeated familiar concerns about short-term rentals’ effects on the housing supply, their neighbours and regular hotels.
Coun. Isaac Gilbert, who rents an apartment in the city, has concerns of his own to monitor.
“I do have concerns moving forward into the future with this project with short-term rentals creating dead parts of the city where a lot of housing is bought up to solely use it for short-term rentals. However, I don’t think we’re there,” said Gilbert.
Mayor Julius Bloomfield described the updated policy as “a stepping stone in the right direction.”
“It’s not the answer but I don’t think anything is the answer right now. Going toward stronger enforcement? Totally in favour of that,” said Bloomfield.
Enforcement efforts will focus on ensuring operators have business licences and comply with health and safety requirements and local bylaws.