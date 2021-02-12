There will be no public skating during Family Day festivities in Penticton this year, but you could still win a private 90-minute ice time at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
In partnership with Spectra Venue Management, the City of Penticton is organizing an Active Art Adventure during which participants can fill up a bingo card by visiting 22 pieces of public art around the city.
Posting photos on social media using the #PenFamilyDay hashtag will qualify you to win the 90-minute skate for a single household. Other prizes from local businesses will also be available.
The contest, which is sponsored by the B.C. government, runs Feb. 12-15.
For more information, call the Penticton Community Centre at 250-490-2426 or visit the event on the City of Penticton’s Facebook page.