If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.
After rejecting two previous proposals for residential redevelopment of 435 Green Ave. W., city council on Tuesday unanimously approved an 84-unit townhouse project at the site.
“I think this is a classic case of compromise and the developer taking (into consideration) the public input and public comments,” said Coun. James Miller.
“I can’t speak for my fellow councillors, but I don’t recall hearing or receiving any objections to this, so it appears the neighbourhood is more than happy and content.”
Alberta-based Porchlight Homes, which boasts of having built 2,400 homes across western Canada, plans to put the 84 townhomes in 10 separate buildings up to three storeys in height across the 3.6-acre site, which was the estate of late Penticton businessman David Kampe.
Council last year rejected two different redevelopment schemes for the site, the first of which contemplated 151 apartments in two six-storey buildings, followed by a scaled-back version with 130 units.
Both proposals were killed at the earliest opportunity without sending them to public hearings, due mainly to strong opposition from neighbours, prompting the would-be developer to walk away from the land.
Porchlight Homes then stepped up and purchased the property in August 2021 for $4.2 million, according to BC Assessment.