Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of profiles of BC Liberal leadership candidates we have planned for future editions. The first piece on Gavin Dew is here.
People will always come before party for Ellis Ross, one of two declared contenders in the BC Liberal leadership race.
Ross has served as Skeena MLA since 2017 and prior to that spent 13 years – including three as chief – on the Haisla Nation council, which represents approximately 1,700 members in the Kitimat area.
“When I was leading the Haisla Nation, I really didn’t think my council was the priority, I thought the future of the Haisla people was the priority, and I’m taking the same approach here,” Ross said in a phone interview Friday.
“Everywhere I’ve gone in all parts of the province – Vancouver, Fort Nelson, down in the Okanagan, Vancouver Island – at the end of the day, people just want to get on with their lives. They want to be able to determine their own future and get a house and get a vehicle and go on vacation,” he continued.
“We’re all the same, so I think that common thread there will hopefully resonate with people in terms of what I’m trying to achieve: I’m trying to build their future.”
Ross, a long-time supporter of liquefied natural gas projects he sees as a key source of economic security for First Nations on the B.C. coast, worries too little attention is being paid now to the long-term economic security of the whole province given the record levels of debt and deficit arising from COVID-19 relief programs.
“Somebody’s got to pay for it and it’s either going to come through more taxes or programs getting cut, and it’s just going to get worse if we don’t do something about that, if we don’t at least stop the bleeding,” said Ross, who has yet to deliver any campaign promises or even a website, although the official nomination deadline is still six months.
Describing himself as more of a pragmatist than a politician, Ross believes party lines will only get in the way of recovery.
“I’d like British Columbians to kind of put their political weapons away for awhile and consider the idea that we’re going to have to do this together if we want to come out of this COVID crisis, this economic crisis, this societal crisis we’re in,” he said.
Ross’s team-first approach is also evident in his decision to turn down three offers to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot through clinics offered exclusively to Indigenous people, who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus.
“I didn’t agree with the priority list,” he said. “I still wonder today, why didn’t our front-line workers get vaccinated as a priority? Why didn’t those most vulnerable at that time – across the board, regardless of ethnicity – why didn’t they get the vaccination?”
Finally, he firmly believes the B.C. government overstepped its authority when it overruled a decision of Penticton city council to keep the old Victory Church homeless shelter operating without municipal approval.
“I’d be angry too if I was city council, because they’re the ones who bear the brunt of the accusations and complaints,” said Ross, who is involved in a similar situation in Terrace.
“It was easy enough for the B.C. government to sit in Victoria and make decisions, but they’re not on the ground every day looking at the safety issues, the health issues.”
BC Liberals will decide on their new leader Feb. 5, 2022.
The only other declared contender is Vancouver Gavin Dew, a political strategist and long-time party loyalist. Kelowna-Mission rookie MLA Renee Merrifield and former Liberal finance minister Kevin Falcon is among those rumoured to be considering a run at the top job.