The latest on B.C. fires as of Monday, July 5, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.:
— The Wolfcub Creek wildfire, located approximately five kilometres northeast of Oliver, was estimated to be 45 hectares in size Monday, up from eight hectares on Sunday. Fire is believed to be human caused.
— Discovered on Monday, the Old Ritcher Pass wildfire is located approximately eight kilometres northwest of Osoyoos. The fire was estimated at one hectare in size and classified as out of control. There were four personnel on the ground assisted by three helicopters and airtankers. The aerial support and the smoke from this fire will be visible to surrounding communities.
— The McKay Creek wildfire, approximately 23 kilometres north of Lillooet, is 26,031 hectares. The fire remains classified as out of control and has seen increased fire activity during elevated afternoon winds. Crews and heavy machinery have completed guards on the south flank of the fire near the community of Pavilion. Structure protection units continue to be in place where necessary, as a precautionary measure.
— The BC Wildfire Service continues to respond to the Sparks Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops with an array structural protection, crews and equipment.