A pair of Indigenous-led affordable housing projects in the South Okanagan have received funding from the B.C. government.
The larger of the two is a 43-unit project on 45th Street in Osoyoos that will be a collaboration between the Osoyoos Indian Band and Wolf Creek Society. The new homes are designated for Indigenous individuals, families and elders.
The other project is a 28-unit apartment building at 603 Main St. in downtown Penticton that will be operated by the M’Akola Housing Society.
City council in December granted the Official Community Plan and rezoning amendments required for the five-storey building, which will go up on a vacant lot that was formerly home to a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.
BC Housing didn’t release funding amounts for individual projects, but said the two in the South Okanagan were among 47 around B.C. that will create a total of 2,400 new units of affordable housing.