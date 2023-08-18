At least eight boats contaminated with invasive mussels have been stopped from entering B.C. lakes so far this year, providing fresh ammunition for a group dedicated to protecting local waterways.
Of the eight boats that were flagged between April 1 and July 14 by the B.C. Invasive Mussel Defence Program, three were headed to the Okanagan, two were destined for the Lower Mainland, one was bound for the Thompson-Nicola, and the rest had unconfirmed destinations, according to the Okanagan Basin Water Board.
“Frankly, I’m very disturbed. Once again, we are the top destination of mussel-infested watercraft,” said OBWB executive director Anna Warwick Sears in a press release.
Sears has also penned an open letter to the B.C. government calling on it to recommit to funding and staffing the Invasive Mussel Defence Program, which launched in 2015 at the urging of the OBWB.
Inspectors from the BC Conservation Officer Service primarily do their work at dedicated stations set up at strategic points on busy highways in the southern part of the province.
According to the program’s website, the number of inspectors declined from a high of 64 in 2019 to just 32 in 2022, while the annual number of inspections completed over that timeframe shrunk from 40,700 to 20,100.
The number of mussel-infested boats seized during that period – which coincided partly with the pandemic – fell from 25 to 13.
“The Province of B.C. says that this is a priority issue for them, but they have not been budgeting like it is a priority. This has to change,” said Sears.
Other moves she’s recommending include bringing in new legislation to match Alberta and Saskatchewan that would make it illegal to transport boats with plugged bilges, where mussels can survive for weeks under the right conditions while catching a ride to a new lake.
Quagga and zebra mussels, each about the size of a dime, first got a foothold in the Great Lakes in the 1980s and are now established as far west in Canada as Lake Winnipeg and as far west in the U.S. as California.
Besides destroying native ecosystems and ruining beaches with their sharp shells, mussels also plug up in-water equipment like dams and pipes.
A report prepared for the OBWB in 2013 estimated the cost of an invasion here would run to $40 million per year.