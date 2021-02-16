This spring, the interior of B.C. could have two mayors from the same family.
Florio Vassilakakis is running for mayor of Castlegar in a byelection scheduled for April 24.
Vassilakakis, who grew up in Penticton and graduated from high school here, is a nephew of Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki. (John legally changed the spelling of his surname years ago.)
“I wouldn’t say my uncle and I are polar opposites,” Vassilakakis said in a phone interview. “We agree on a lot of things, disagree on other issues. I was proud of him when he was first elected to council back in the day.”
Now 44, Vassilakakis says he was always interested in municipal politics from a young age, attending Penticton city council meetings and writing letters to the editor.
A business owner in Castlegar, he was first elected to council there in a 2013 byelection and was subsequently re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
Nominations haven’t officially opened, but due to election guidelines, existing councillors have until 4 p.m. today to resign from council and run for the position of mayor in the byelection.
The byelection is necessary following the abrupt resignation of Mayor Bruno Tassone.
Vassilakakis said regaining credibility is one of the top issues for the next mayor.
“We’ve had some turmoil and the perception in the community is council can’t get along and get things done. That’s far from the truth, but a lot of work still needs to be done there.”
There are three other significant issues for the next mayor, he said.
“COVID is affecting every community although we haven’t been as affected. Our resource sector is still going strong.
“Air Canada has pulled out. Central Mountain Air has helped with the gap in service, but landing in inclement weather is difficult. We’re working on RNP (required navigation performance). technology for our airport. The Powder Highway starts in Castlegar and offers some of the best skiing anywhere and we need private jets and other aircraft to be able to land here.”
Health care is another issue with emergency room service only available from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Wishing to remain neutral, John Vassilaki declined to be interviewed for this article.
Castlegar has several direct ties with Penticton in that it shares the same member of Parliament in the geographically-larged South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding.
Florio is the son of Helene and Nicholas Vassilakakis of Penticton.
His wife Rebecca, the daughter of Joe and Cathy Fouchard, is also from Penticton originally.