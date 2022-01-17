Summerland property owners are staring down the barrel of a proposed 3.9% tax increase for 2022.
Council is scheduled Tuesday morning to begin two days of deliberations on its 2022 budget, preliminary documents for which show the district anticipates a $371,000 funding deficit.
A 1% tax increase would raise about $95,000 in additional revenue.
The draft budget contains $365,000 from a provincial COVID-19 Safe Restart grant received in 2020. That would still leave $302,000 in the bank from the original $2.7-million grant.
“With the overall increased uncertainty as to how Omicron will affect district revenue streams, staff are recommending, as in previous years, to carry forward the remaining unallocated funding to ensure we have a financial buffer if the impacts are severe,” wrote finance manager David Svetlichny in his report to council.
“This carry-forward approach is also supported based on how 2021 progressed. The 2021 budget included utilizing $579,451 of the COVID-19 Safe Restart grant, however, due to many different factors, we are estimating that the actual costs to be funded through this reserve will be just over $1 million.”
The draft budget forecasts general operating expenditures to increase by 5.9% to $17.8 million this year.
The increase, which totals just shy of $1 million, is attributed mainly to rising contract costs, including an extra $155,000 for municipal employees and $235,000 for RCMP officers.
Staff has also set aside $57,000 for grants in aid – the same as in 2021 – although the 16 requests that will be considered by council total $148,000.
If approved as suggested, the 3.9% tax increase would cost the owner of an average $791,000 home – up from $592,000 in 2021 – and extra $65 in taxes this year.
Svetlichny’s report also suggests council will be asked to weigh in on the business tax multiplier. The multiplier is currently set at 2.25, meaning for every $1 a residential property owner pays in taxes the owner of a commercial property pays $2.25.
Penticton’s multiplier, which is currently set at 1.91, has for years been the lowest in the Okanagan Valley in a deliberate attempt to attract businesses.
Council budget deliberations are set to take place in committee of the whole format, meaning they won’t be live-streamed, although the public is welcome to attend in-person at municipal hall. Sessions start at 9 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.