Mounties are making good headway on an investigation into a brazen shooting in late December in downtown Penticton.
At least 12 bullets pierced the front window of the Wicked Electrics e-bike shop at 358 Main St on the evening of Dec. 19. The business was closed at the time and no one was injured.
“We are aware of all the players involved in that file – both the victims and the assailants,” said Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter during a presentation Thursday to the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Wicked Electrics has not reopened since the shooting. The shop’s owner, Richard Maude, has as a lengthy criminal record and is currently awaiting trial on two separate criminal files that include a pair of assault charges and one count of bike theft.