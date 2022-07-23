Penticton’s mayor is striking a conciliatory tone in regard to the likely ascension of David Eby to the B.C. premier’s office after almost two years as housing minister, a job that put him in direct – and high-profile – conflict with city officials.
Tensions came to a head in March 2021 when city council balked at BC Housing’s request to continue operating what was to have been a temporary emergency shelter in Penticton’s downtown core.
In response, Eby issued a statement suggesting council’s decision could result in the establishment of a homeless camp and that BC Housing had a stockpile of 1,000 sleeping bags and tents available to supply the site if necessary.
“I think that’s the most outrageous thing a minister of the Crown has ever said,” Mayor John Vassilaki fired back in an interview at the time.
“To threaten a community and fear-monger – because that’s exactly what he’s doing – in a community where the majority of the population is seniors is outrageous and inconsiderate of the citizens of the city of Penticton.”
A war of words ensued and the city later filed a lawsuit against the B.C. government in a bid to close the shelter. The feud ended with little fanfare in December 2021 when the province announced plans to create a permanent shelter elsewhere in the city.
Now, with Eby the lone declared candidate and presumptive favourite to replace John Horgan as NDP leader and premier in December, the mayor is looking to reset the city’s relationship with Eby.
“I’ve got no axe to grind or anything like that,” said Vassilaki in an interview this week.
“We’ll always try to work together and come up with solutions to the problems that exist in every community across the province…. We all want the same thing: safe communities and proper support for people in need.”
And, while noting Eby “should understand that we’re here to protect our communities,” Vassilaki is eager to focus on the work at hand.
“The most important thing is this is not about personalities. It’s about identifying issues and solutions. That’s my No. 1 step to work with a new premier,” said the mayor.
Penticton MLA Dan Ashton, a member of the Opposition BC Liberals, is of the same mind.
“I do my best to get along with everyone in the legislature. I think how that’s how things get done instead of partisan politics,” said Ashton in an interview.
“If (Eby) is successful, I hope he becomes a premier that realizes the province of B.C. is very large, incredibly diverse and there’s an awful lot that goes on in the province of B.C. above Hope.”