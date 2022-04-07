A massive housing development proposed for the Wiltse area of Penticton has cleared its first hurdle.
City council on Tuesday directed staff to begin early public consultation on the regulatory amendments required to build 686 residential units – 475 multi-family homes, 183 single-family homes and 28 duplex units – on the so-called North Wiltse Block.
Plans also call for a new collector road between Wiltse Boulevard and Partridge Drive, three crescent roads, several cul-de-sacs and two rear lanes. Neighbourhood parks, a park corridor and numerous wildlife trails and walkways are also included.
The new development would cover about a third of the 317-acre North Wiltse Block, which consists of two parcels at 850 Wiltse Blvd. and 160 Crow Pl. The developer has also offered to dedicate another 98 acres as city parkland.
“I’d just like to say this is a really bold step into one of the largest new residential areas that we’ve seen in decades in our community,” said Coun. Katie Robinson.
“It’s been a long time coming and I’m sure it’s going to be enthusiastically welcomed, so kudos for getting it this far and I look forward to the planning stages.”
The consultation period is slated to run April 11 through May 8. Community feedback will be used to fine-tune the development application package that will be presented to council later this year for approval, which will require a subsequent public hearing.