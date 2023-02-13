That wasn’t a City of Penticton employee who called demanding payment for an overdue utility bill.
The municipality says it’s received reports of such calls from some city residents, but is warning people not to bite.
“The City of Penticton does not take payment over the phone. The city does use an automated phone system to reach out to customers but never asks for banking, credit card or other personal information. The message asks that you contact us for further discussion about your account if you cannot make payment,” explained the municipality in a press release.
Anyone with questions or concerns is invited to contact the utilities department via email at utilities@penticton.ca or phone 250-490-2489.