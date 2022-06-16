A woman who was going to walk her dog along the Mission Creek Greenway on Tuesday morning hasn’t been seen since.
Chelsea Cardno’s car was found parked on Pasadena Road, near a Greenway access point, off Hollywood Road South.
“At the time Chelsea went missing, the water level of Mission Creek was high and fast-moving,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a Wednesday release.
Volunteers from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue worked alongside police until late Tuesday to find Cardno. Her family and police are concerned for her safety.
“While searching the area, COSAR rescued overturned kayakers at the mouth of Mission Creek. Given the state of local emergency, the Kelowna RCMP are asking citizens to say away from Mission Creek,” Della-Paolera said.
Police would like to speak with anyone who may have been on the Greenway or along other sections of Mission Creek on Tuesday, and who may have seen Cardno.
Cardno, 31, is described as four-foot-11, 108 pounds with brown hair and blonde highlights. She was wearing a blue or grey cap, red jacket, sweatpants, and black lace-up style army boots. Her dog is named JJ.
Call Kelowna RCMP if you have details.