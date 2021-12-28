The Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club recently bestowed its highest distinction, honorary membership on Ron Mason, who was a member when the club was granted its charter from Rotary International in January 1990.
Mason ascribed to Rotary’s service-above-self motto long before he joined the club. While serving as superintendent of facilities for School District 67 (nee 15), he voluntarily provided expert advice on various community construction projects, including SS Sicamous Restoration and Penticton Yacht Club Renovation in the 1970s and chaired the building committee for the new Penticton Community Centre in 1980-81. He was also a valued Penticton Regional Hospital Board member during the 1980s.
Besides being club president in Rotary year 2002-03, Mason has assumed a leadership role on numerous club projects during his 31 years in Rotary, including construction of Penticton Soupateria in 2003 (project coordinator), Ironman aid station, Rotary Wheels car show, Rotary used book sale, and building playgrounds in Dunant and Granbee neighbourhood parks, KVR walking triails, gazebos at Munson Mountain and Skaha Park and the Peace Park Wall as a tribute to past Rotary youth exchange students.
In addition, Mason and his wife, Joan, have hosted five Rotary exchange students, each for two to three months during their 10-month stays.
Ron and Joan Mason have also actively participated in TGIF, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and several other club social activities, not to mention co-hosting potluck supper/Breakfast at Apex and hosting spring breakfast at various times.
As one of the club’s most-respected and dearly-loved members with a stellar community service record spanning a half century, Ron Mason is eminently worthy of honorary membership.