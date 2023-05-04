Lacrosse officials fed up with a lack of floor time in Penticton took their concerns directly to council this week along with a plan to fix the problem.
Troubles reached a head this month, when the Penticton Minor Lacrosse Association’s dry-floor bookings at Memorial Arena were cancelled due to an urgent need to put ice back into the facility because of an issue at the South Okanagan Events Centre, according to community development co-ordinator Kate Trahan.
“We have relocated all of our practices between May 18 and June 2 to Summerland Arena, which means we’ve had to cancel practices for certain levels because of not having enough floor time,” said Trahan.
Her association has also been forced to move a home tournament to Summerland, stage home games as far away as Vernon, eliminate planned camps and clinics, and limit total registration to approximately 270 players.
Conversely, she noted 10 graduates of the PMLA program have received scholarships to play at colleges and university in recent years, while two others just finished playing for Team Canada in Europe.
“The lack of floor time hinders the game’s growth in this area,” said Trahan. “We are trying to create a senior team, but it’s impossible without a floor.”
To create more floor space, the PMLA is interested in working with the City of Penticton to improve the outdoor lacrosse box at Skaha Lake Park so it meets regulations for play.
The association estimates it will cost in the range of $300,000 to $500,000 to install boards, a roof and other amenities, and indicated it has already lined up support to help make it happen.
Council accepted the report for information only with no commitments.
“We very much appreciated the presentation from Penticton lacrosse and the passion they have for growing the sport,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a statement Thursday.
“They are one of many groups who have expressed a desire for improved facilities and ensuring our amenities meet the needs of residents is a key part of ensuring we have a vibrant and connected community.
“City staff will continue to work with Penticton lacrosse to ensure access to facilities to provide opportunities for young people to play.”