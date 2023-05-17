Fifteen more city staffers joined the Sunshine List in 2022.
That lifted to 160 the total number of municipal staff who earned over $75,000 last year and whose salaries are therefore required by provincial law to be reported publicly by the local government in a statement of financial information.
Of the 15 additions to the list, eight are unionized employees, five are firefighters and two are managers.
“There are various reasons why the number of people on the SOFI changes year over year. For 2022, the main reasons are public safety, cost of living adjustments and overtime work. They also reflect transition and reclassification of positions,” said city finance manger Elmie Haming in her report to council Tuesday.
The city spent a total of $29 million on all employee wages in 2022, up 9% from $26.6 million a year earlier.
Three employees were granted severance payments in 2022 and received a total of 19 months’ compensation.
Haming said labour costs account for about a quarter of the municipality’s operating expenses, which are funded by taxes. Therefore, she suggested per-capita taxes are a good way to compare administrative costs across communities.
Data she pulled from provincial sources put average taxes per capita in Penticton at $781 last year, slightly higher than Vernon at $757, but below $880 in West Kelowna and the provincial average of $1,012.
Taxpayers also shelled out a total $247,000 to the 11 different people who sat on the past and current council, which was elected in October 2022, and another $24,000 for their expenses. That compared to council’s total remuneration of $230,000 and expenses of $4,700 in 2021.
Here are the top 10 highest-paid city employees in 2022:
Donny van Dyk, CAO: $242,808
Larry Watkinson, fire chief: $201,798
Anthony Haddad, community services GM: $197,616
Kristen Dixon, infrastructure GM: $197,382
Angela Campbell, finance director: $176,417.
Ian Chapman, special projects manager: $172,211.
Andrew Bird, fire training officer: $163,994.
Blake Laven, director or development services: $163,962.
Len Robson, public works manager: $162,597.
Rob Trousdell, deputy fire chief: $161,538.