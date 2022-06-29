High school sweethearts Susie Robinson and Jackson Wrigglesworth will draw strength – and laughs – from their partnership tonight as they deliver the valedictory address to Princess Margaret Secondary School’s class of 2021.
“He’s very hilarious, so he can make a lot of good jokes in our speech and I’m good at being more serious, so I think we compliment each other,” said Robinson, 17, in an interview Tuesday.
She and Wrigglesworth, also 17, started dating in Grade 10. They were chosen as co-valedictorians by their peers and have plenty of material to work with for the speech.
“Our theme is talking about real life. We’re making fun of the fact that kids feel like a lot of things we learn in school won’t be used in real life, so we’ll be talking about what we’ll be bringing with us and what we won’t,” said Wrigglesworth.
“We connected to specific examples,” added Robinson, who also attended Kaleden Elementary and Skaha Lake Middle School. “So, last year during COVID we had three-hour classes, so one thing we won’t take away from high school are those three-hour classes. We don’t want to remember those.”
On the flip side, the co-valedictorians also recognize the world’s emergence from the pandemic presents new opportunities.
“We get to really set the standard for graduating and a speech, because a lot of younger kids haven’t really seen that, so, it’s definitely really exciting and for sure an honour,” said Robinson, who plans to study marine biology at the University of Victoria.
Wrigglesworth, who attended Wiltse Elementary and SLMS, and is now slated to study architecture and engineering at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, couldn’t imagine a better way to close the book on high school.
“It’s very cool to be able to do this speech and just make a good, last mark – it feels like the right way to end things off,” he said.
Princess Margaret’s graduation ceremony is tonight at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Pen-Hi staged its event June 10.