Interior Health reported 268 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend as the province braces for what they expect to be an Omicron Christmas.
Across the province, there were 2,550 new cases including three deaths.
There are 5,435 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 185 individuals are in hospital and 77 are in intensive care.
As of Monday, 91.7% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88.8% have received their second dose and 16% have received a third dose.
Also, 92.1% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 89.3% received their second dose and 17% have received a third dose.