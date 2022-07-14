The province will provide $500,000 for the Kelowna International Airport expansion.
Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, made the announcement Monday at the airport, saying the cash is from B.C.’s Mass Timber Demonstration Program and will help pay for the air terminal building expansion.
“This project showcases what is possible when we promote innovation in the construction sector and support the development of mass timber in large infrastructure projects in B.C.,” said Kahlon. “
This initiative will help the airport and region grow, while also aligning with a key goal of the StrongerBC Economic Plan to grow a clean economy that works for all British Columbians.”
The $500,000 will help cover costs associated with the use of mass timber, as well as the creation of a digital construction twin, advanced fire modelling and life-cycle assessment of building materials, said the announcement.
Prefabricated mass-timber panels will be used, reducing construction time.
Kelowna’s airport is the 10th largest in Canada. It will stay open and fully operational during the 8,000-square-metre expansion.
“I’m thrilled to see that the terminal expansion will use mass timber, showcasing the versatility and design capabilities of B.C. lumber, while also contributing to the local economy,” said Mayor Colin Basran.
“As YLW is the gateway to the Okanagan, the choice to use mass timber is an important decision to highlight the characteristics reflective of the region.”
Construction is expected to start in 2023, with Phase 1 complete in 2026.